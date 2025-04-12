Left Menu

Punjab Police Strengthens Vigilance with Night Domination Operation

Punjab's night domination operation saw DGP Gaurav Yadav inspecting districts Jalandhar and Amritsar to assess police readiness and bolster anti-crime measures. This statewide overnight exercise led to the arrest of 48 criminals and registered 26 FIRs, enhancing vigilance against crime, especially amid increasing cross-border threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav embarked on surprise inspections in Jalandhar and Amritsar as part of the state's night domination operation, aimed at enhancing police preparedness and public safety.

The extensive operation, conducted simultaneously across the state from 10 pm to 4 am, involved vehicle and personnel checks at police posts, railway stations, and bus stands, as well as inspections of strategic patrol locations. Officers were tasked with maximum force mobilization to carry out these exhaustive measures.

DGP Yadav inspected checkpoints, police stations, and engaged with the public to ensure effective policing, while also stressing the need for heightened vigilance due to Punjab's border vulnerabilities, particularly regarding threats from external agencies like the ISI. Assistant by high-rank police officials, the operation culminated in 48 arrests and 26 FIRs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

