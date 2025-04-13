Trump Weighs In on Russia-Ukraine Talks: 'Put Up or Shut Up'

U.S. President Donald Trump remarked on Saturday about the progress of talks to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating they 'might be going OK.' Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump emphasized the necessity of decisive action, saying there comes a time when one must 'put up or shut up.'

During a recent meeting between U.S. and Russian representatives, sources told Reuters that the quickest route to a ceasefire in Ukraine would involve endorsing a plan for Russia to gain control over four eastern Ukrainian regions, which it unlawfully annexed in 2022.

The proposal to legitimize Russia's claims over these territories has sparked significant debate, as U.S. officials weigh the potential outcomes of such a strategy on regional stability and international law.

