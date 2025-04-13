Left Menu

Trump Weighs In on Russia-Ukraine Talks: 'Put Up or Shut Up'

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, suggesting talks might be progressing. He highlighted the need for decisive action in negotiations. Recent discussions indicate a strategy to achieve a ceasefire by potentially allowing Russia to claim eastern Ukrainian regions illegally annexed in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 08:01 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump remarked on Saturday about the progress of talks to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating they 'might be going OK.' Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump emphasized the necessity of decisive action, saying there comes a time when one must 'put up or shut up.'

During a recent meeting between U.S. and Russian representatives, sources told Reuters that the quickest route to a ceasefire in Ukraine would involve endorsing a plan for Russia to gain control over four eastern Ukrainian regions, which it unlawfully annexed in 2022.

The proposal to legitimize Russia's claims over these territories has sparked significant debate, as U.S. officials weigh the potential outcomes of such a strategy on regional stability and international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

