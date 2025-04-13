Left Menu

Mass Exodus: Afghan Repatriation from Pakistan Spikes

Since September 2023, over 860,000 Afghans have repatriated from Pakistan, with a significant number crossing through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This movement follows Pakistan's initiative to accelerate the reparation process of Afghan refugees after the Afghan Citizen Cards deadline ended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-04-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 13:33 IST
Mass Exodus: Afghan Repatriation from Pakistan Spikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Over 860,000 Afghans have departed from Pakistan since September 2023, with the majority passing through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to recent reports.

The latest phase of repatriation began on April 1, reflecting Pakistan's intensified effort to facilitate Afghan refugees' return. This followed the end of the Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) voluntary return deadline.

Data from the International Organisation for Migration highlights this mass movement, revealing that by April 2025, nearly half a million had exited via Khyber Pakhtunkhwa borders. Many refugees were legally residing under ACC, while a portion faced deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025