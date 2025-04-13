Mass Exodus: Afghan Repatriation from Pakistan Spikes

Over 860,000 Afghans have departed from Pakistan since September 2023, with the majority passing through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to recent reports.

The latest phase of repatriation began on April 1, reflecting Pakistan's intensified effort to facilitate Afghan refugees' return. This followed the end of the Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) voluntary return deadline.

Data from the International Organisation for Migration highlights this mass movement, revealing that by April 2025, nearly half a million had exited via Khyber Pakhtunkhwa borders. Many refugees were legally residing under ACC, while a portion faced deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)