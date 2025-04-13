Left Menu

Mumbai's Helpline 1930: A Cybercrime Battleground

Mumbai's helpline number 1930 plays a crucial role in combating cybercrime, handling over 101,069 complaints, saving Rs 241 crore. With a robust team and advanced technology, police swiftly recover funds by collaborating with banks and using the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, highlighting time's criticality in action.

Helpline number 1930 has emerged as a significant asset in Mumbai Police's effort to curb cybercrime, recording over 101,069 complaints and saving Rs 241 crore for victims. The helpline, operational since May 2022, has expanded its capabilities to handle increasing cases of online fraud.

The Mumbai police have fortified their response with a highly coordinated team and cutting-edge technology. The inclusion of the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, linked with various financial institutions, strengthens their chance of recovering defrauded money by enabling quick responses and account freezes.

Officials emphasize the crucial nature of timing, likening the response period to a 'golden 15 minutes' to enhance recovery chances. Successful recoveries, like Rs 11.20 crore from a fraud amounting to Rs 11.34 crore, underscore helpline 1930's effectiveness, bolstered by ongoing support from top police officials.

