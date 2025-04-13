Left Menu

Tragic Village Enmity Leads to Grisly Murder in Yamuna Nagar

A man named Devi Shankar was allegedly murdered in a village in Yamuna Nagar due to an old enmity. His body, found half-burnt, is under forensic investigation. An FIR has been registered and six people have been detained for questioning in connection with the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:32 IST
Tragic Village Enmity Leads to Grisly Murder in Yamuna Nagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was reportedly murdered in a Yamuna Nagar village, with suspicions surrounding a long-standing feud, a police officer revealed on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yamuna Nagar, Vivek Chandra Yadav, stated that the incident took place in Itaura village, Karchana, on Saturday night when Devi Shankar, a Dalit, was allegedly killed by a man whose house he went to work at. The police, supported by a forensic team collecting evidence, have initiated an FIR.

A senior officer noted that a half-burnt body was discovered in Asauta village's garden on Sunday morning, identified as Devi Shankar. Following a complaint by the deceased's father, a case was filed against seven individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with six people currently detained for questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025