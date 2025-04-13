Tragic Village Enmity Leads to Grisly Murder in Yamuna Nagar

A 35-year-old man was reportedly murdered in a Yamuna Nagar village, with suspicions surrounding a long-standing feud, a police officer revealed on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yamuna Nagar, Vivek Chandra Yadav, stated that the incident took place in Itaura village, Karchana, on Saturday night when Devi Shankar, a Dalit, was allegedly killed by a man whose house he went to work at. The police, supported by a forensic team collecting evidence, have initiated an FIR.

A senior officer noted that a half-burnt body was discovered in Asauta village's garden on Sunday morning, identified as Devi Shankar. Following a complaint by the deceased's father, a case was filed against seven individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with six people currently detained for questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)