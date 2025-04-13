Tensions Rise in Assam Over Waqf (Amendment) Act Protests

Amid rising tensions, protestors clashed with police during a demonstration against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday. Stones were thrown as police wielded batons to control the situation.

A senior official reported that several hundred individuals protested in the Berenga area of Silchar town without prior permission, blocking roads and prompting police intervention.

The Assam Chief Minister warned of potential disturbances, citing intelligence reports ahead of the protests by the minority community, though no arrests have been made, and a case has been filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)