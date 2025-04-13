Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Assam Over Waqf (Amendment) Act Protests

Clashes erupted in Assam's Cachar district as protestors demonstrated against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Several hundred people blocked roads, leading to stone-throwing and police using batons. No arrests have been made, but a case is registered. Assam's Chief Minister reported potential disturbances based on intelligence reports.

Tensions Rise in Assam Over Waqf (Amendment) Act Protests
Amid rising tensions, protestors clashed with police during a demonstration against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday. Stones were thrown as police wielded batons to control the situation.

A senior official reported that several hundred individuals protested in the Berenga area of Silchar town without prior permission, blocking roads and prompting police intervention.

The Assam Chief Minister warned of potential disturbances, citing intelligence reports ahead of the protests by the minority community, though no arrests have been made, and a case has been filed.

