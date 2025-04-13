Manipur Congress Challenges Waqf Amendment Act Amid Ethnic Tensions

In a bold move, Senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh declared that the Manipur Congress will petition the Supreme Court against the controversial Waqf Amendment Act, which he alleges violates the Indian Constitution.

Singh criticized the NDA government for targeting Muslim and other minority communities and insisted on the need for legal action. By Wednesday, the state's Congress team plans to formally challenge the legislation in Delhi.

Additionally, Singh voiced concerns over President's rule in Manipur, advocating for a democratically represented government and urging ethnic harmony, particularly between the Kuki and Meitei communities.

