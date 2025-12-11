Balancing Liberty: Supreme Court's Stance on National Interest vs. Individual Rights

The Supreme Court of India has reiterated that the rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, although essential, must not override national security concerns. This came as the court heard an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against bail granted to individuals accused in the 2010 Jnaneswari Express derailment.

The tragic incident, occurring after a four-day Maoist bandh, resulted in 148 deaths and was deemed an act of sabotage. The bench, led by Justices Sanjay Karol and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, maintained that individual liberties cannot be prioritized when national integrity is compromised.

The court highlighted the need for expedient trial processes and fair bail consideration. It instructed regular updates on trial status and emphasized that long incarcerations without proven guilt are against human rights but stressed that heinous crimes require cautious bail evaluations.

