Cleric Denounces Violence Amid Waqf Act Protests in West Bengal

Following violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal, Islamic cleric Moulana Shafique condemned acts of violence, urging peaceful demonstrations. With the involvement of various community leaders, a meeting with the Chief Minister is expected to address concerns and promote harmony across diverse religious communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 19:19 IST
In the wake of violence during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad, West Bengal, Islamic cleric Moulana Shafique has condemned the attacks on civilians. At a press conference, Shafique emphasized that such actions contradict the teachings of Islam and called for peaceful protests.

Shafique, the Imam of Kolkata's historic Nakhoda Masjid, further asserted that many individuals from various faiths oppose the new legislation. He stressed that those resorting to violence cannot claim to be part of any legitimate democratic movement.

The cleric highlighted a conspiracy by certain groups to incite unrest for political purposes and encouraged communal unity. Religious leaders, alongside Shafique, anticipate a constructive dialogue with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to peacefully address the issue on April 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

