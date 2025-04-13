Left Menu

Deadly Missile Strike in Ukraine Spurs International Outcry

Two Russian ballistic missiles struck the city of Sumy in northern Ukraine, resulting in 32 deaths and over 80 injuries. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy called for an international response, describing the attack as terrorism. The strike coincided with the U.S.'s ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:24 IST
Deadly Missile Strike in Ukraine Spurs International Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy suffered a lethal attack as two Russian ballistic missiles hit the area, leading to 32 fatalities and over 80 injuries, according to the Kyiv government.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the strike and urged a stern international reaction against Russia. In a video shared on social media, he showcased the devastation, including dead bodies scattered near a destroyed bus and burnt-out cars.

The attack, occurring on Palm Sunday, was termed terrorism by Zelenskiy, with further comments on ineffective diplomatic resolutions. It followed a missile incident earlier this month in Kryvyi Rih, highlighting ongoing tensions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025