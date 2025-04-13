Deadly Missile Strike in Ukraine Spurs International Outcry

On Sunday, the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy suffered a lethal attack as two Russian ballistic missiles hit the area, leading to 32 fatalities and over 80 injuries, according to the Kyiv government.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the strike and urged a stern international reaction against Russia. In a video shared on social media, he showcased the devastation, including dead bodies scattered near a destroyed bus and burnt-out cars.

The attack, occurring on Palm Sunday, was termed terrorism by Zelenskiy, with further comments on ineffective diplomatic resolutions. It followed a missile incident earlier this month in Kryvyi Rih, highlighting ongoing tensions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)