Deadly Missile Strike in Ukraine Spurs International Outcry
Two Russian ballistic missiles struck the city of Sumy in northern Ukraine, resulting in 32 deaths and over 80 injuries. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy called for an international response, describing the attack as terrorism. The strike coincided with the U.S.'s ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
On Sunday, the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy suffered a lethal attack as two Russian ballistic missiles hit the area, leading to 32 fatalities and over 80 injuries, according to the Kyiv government.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the strike and urged a stern international reaction against Russia. In a video shared on social media, he showcased the devastation, including dead bodies scattered near a destroyed bus and burnt-out cars.
The attack, occurring on Palm Sunday, was termed terrorism by Zelenskiy, with further comments on ineffective diplomatic resolutions. It followed a missile incident earlier this month in Kryvyi Rih, highlighting ongoing tensions in Ukraine.
