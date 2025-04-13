JNU's Student Union Election Kicks Off Amidst Delays and Protests

The election process for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) is officially underway with the release of the voter list, identifying 7,906 eligible participants this year. The event, delayed by legal and administrative challenges, is highly anticipated as polling is scheduled for April 25.

This year's voter demographic shows a significant female representation accounting for 43% of registered voters. The election's commencement has been notably marked by student protests demanding the timely release of schedules, highlighting growing tensions between the student body and administration.

The electoral timeline includes nomination filings on April 15 and the publication of final candidate lists on April 16. Crucial events such as General Body Meetings and the highly-watched presidential debate are to follow on April 22 and April 23, respectively, culminating in voting on April 25. Results are expected by April 28.

