Left Menu

JNU's Student Union Election Kicks Off Amidst Delays and Protests

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union election process has begun with 7,906 eligible voters. Despite delays due to legal hurdles, polling is set for April 25. Student protests have arisen in response to the schedule's delay, adding tension to this crucial event marked by debates and meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 22:55 IST
JNU's Student Union Election Kicks Off Amidst Delays and Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The election process for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) is officially underway with the release of the voter list, identifying 7,906 eligible participants this year. The event, delayed by legal and administrative challenges, is highly anticipated as polling is scheduled for April 25.

This year's voter demographic shows a significant female representation accounting for 43% of registered voters. The election's commencement has been notably marked by student protests demanding the timely release of schedules, highlighting growing tensions between the student body and administration.

The electoral timeline includes nomination filings on April 15 and the publication of final candidate lists on April 16. Crucial events such as General Body Meetings and the highly-watched presidential debate are to follow on April 22 and April 23, respectively, culminating in voting on April 25. Results are expected by April 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025