Tragic Family Feud: Wheat Harvest Dispute Turns Deadly in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh's Kurebhar, a dispute over wheat led to the murder of a village head's aide and his father. Ajay Yadav, in a fit of rage, allegedly shot his brother and father. The tragic incident highlights tensions over agricultural resources within families.
A deadly dispute over wheat harvest division has claimed two lives in Uttar Pradesh's Kurebhar district. The victims, Satyaprakash Yadav and his 75-year-old father, Kanshiram Yadav, were allegedly killed by Ajay Yadav.
The tragic incident unfolded in Juda Patti village, where family tensions over agriculture escalated to fatal violence. Ajay Yadav, driven by anger, allegedly shot his brother and father, according to police reports.
The altercation is believed to have started when Ajay's wife demanded a share of the harvested wheat but was refused. This led Ajay to open fire, resulting in a tragic ending. Authorities have begun legal proceedings following an FIR filed by Kanshiram's daughter.
