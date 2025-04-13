Tragic Family Feud: Wheat Harvest Dispute Turns Deadly in Uttar Pradesh

A deadly dispute over wheat harvest division has claimed two lives in Uttar Pradesh's Kurebhar district. The victims, Satyaprakash Yadav and his 75-year-old father, Kanshiram Yadav, were allegedly killed by Ajay Yadav.

The tragic incident unfolded in Juda Patti village, where family tensions over agriculture escalated to fatal violence. Ajay Yadav, driven by anger, allegedly shot his brother and father, according to police reports.

The altercation is believed to have started when Ajay's wife demanded a share of the harvested wheat but was refused. This led Ajay to open fire, resulting in a tragic ending. Authorities have begun legal proceedings following an FIR filed by Kanshiram's daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)