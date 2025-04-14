State Department Targets Anti-Christian Bias Amid Holy Week

The U.S. State Department, amidst Holy Week, has called upon its members to report instances of anti-Christian bias experienced during President Biden's administration. This includes actions toward employees opposing vaccines or personal pronoun preferences due to their religious beliefs.

This initiative surfaces amid fears of upcoming budget and staff cuts linked to the Department of Government Efficiency, as detailed plans are expected to be presented to the White House soon. Despite concerns, the department aims to address religious discrimination issues, focusing on biases introduced during Biden's term.

A cable from Secretary of State Marco Rubio demands staff report discriminatory actions against Christians within this timeframe. Anonymous reports are encouraged, with a task force established to address potential biases. Notably, Lew Olowski, a recent appointee, will oversee these inquiries alongside promoting a religiously inclusive office environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)