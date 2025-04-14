Gang Member Deportations Strain U.S.-El Salvador Relations

The United States has deported 10 alleged gang members to El Salvador, as confirmed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday. The deportations align with a strategy between President Trump and El Salvador's leader, Nayib Bukele, to combat gang-related violence in the region.

In a statement, Rubio highlighted the deportation, naming the gang members as part of the MS-13 and Tren de Aragua groups, both of which are classified by the U.S. as Foreign Terrorist Organizations. This action comes on the eve of President Bukele's visit to the White House.

Critics, however, contest these actions, pointing out the lack of transparency and judicial oversight in the deportation process. Many of those deported claim they've been unjustly categorized as gang members, challenging the U.S. government's criteria for deportation under the Alien Enemies Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)