Missile Interception: Escalating Tensions Between Israel and Houthis

The Israeli military intercepted a missile from Yemen, claimed by the Iranian-backed Houthi movement. This follows a pattern of attacks supporting Palestinians since the Gaza war began in October 2023. The conflict has led to significant casualties and disrupted previous ceasefires between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 01:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military announced on Sunday its interception of a missile launched from Yemen after air raid sirens reverberated throughout Israel. The Houthi movement, backed by Iran, later claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted a military base in Ashdod and Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.

Despite claiming to have fired two missiles, the Israeli military later confirmed that only one had been detected. The attack forms part of a series of actions by the Houthis, who have launched missiles and drones at Israel since the onset of the Gaza war in 2023, aligning themselves with the Palestinian cause.

The conflict escalated in October when Hamas attacked southern Israeli communities, prompting a massive retaliatory assault by Israel. The violence has resulted in substantial casualties on both sides and interrupted a brief ceasefire, further complicating efforts for peace.

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

