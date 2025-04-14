Left Menu

High-Stakes Sea Chase: ATS and Coast Guard Seize Drugs Worth Rs 1,800 Crore in Arabian Sea

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and Coast Guard seized 300 kg of drugs valued at Rs 1,800 crore from the Arabian Sea. Smugglers had dumped the suspected methamphetamine before fleeing across the international boundary line. The operation underscores successful collaboration in anti-narcotics operations between the ATS and Coast Guard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-04-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 09:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic nighttime operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard successfully seized 300 kg of drugs, worth an estimated Rs 1,800 crore, dumped into the Arabian Sea by fleeing smugglers.

The contraband, suspected to be methamphetamine, was recovered after smugglers jettisoned it in a hurried attempt to evade capture by the approaching Coast Guard ship. The operation took place near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off the coast of Gujarat.

This successful joint operation highlights the ongoing synergy and collaboration between the ATS and the Coast Guard in their fight against narcotics smuggling, marking the 13th such successful operation in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

