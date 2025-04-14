High-Stakes Sea Chase: ATS and Coast Guard Seize Drugs Worth Rs 1,800 Crore in Arabian Sea

In a dramatic nighttime operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard successfully seized 300 kg of drugs, worth an estimated Rs 1,800 crore, dumped into the Arabian Sea by fleeing smugglers.

The contraband, suspected to be methamphetamine, was recovered after smugglers jettisoned it in a hurried attempt to evade capture by the approaching Coast Guard ship. The operation took place near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off the coast of Gujarat.

This successful joint operation highlights the ongoing synergy and collaboration between the ATS and the Coast Guard in their fight against narcotics smuggling, marking the 13th such successful operation in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)