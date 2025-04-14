Uproar in Seoul: Former President Yoon Faces Historic Trial

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, recently ousted by the Constitutional Court, now finds himself amid a heated trial. Stripped of presidential immunity, Yoon faces charges of leading an insurrection following his declaration of martial law on December 3.

Yoon, along with his former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun, and several military and police officials, is accused of lacking legal grounds for the declaration and ordering the arrest of lawmakers. The trial has attracted significant attention due to its historic nature, being the first criminal prosecution of a sitting South Korean president.

If convicted, Yoon and his co-defendants face severe penalties, such as life imprisonment or possibly death. The trial raises crucial legal questions about the limits of presidential authority and military intervention in South Korean politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)