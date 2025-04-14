Left Menu

China Retaliates with Visa Restrictions Over Tibet Dispute

China announced new visa restrictions on certain U.S. personnel due to their behavior concerning Tibet-related issues. This move follows the U.S. imposing its own visa limitations on Chinese officials involved in policies restricting foreign access to Tibetan regions. The diplomatic tensions escalate over Tibet matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant diplomatic move, China declared on Monday that it would impose visa restrictions on certain U.S. personnel. These measures target individuals described as having 'behaved badly' concerning Tibet-related issues.

Announced during a routine press conference, the decision appears to be a direct response to Washington's recent actions. The United States had earlier implemented additional visa constraints on Chinese officials involved in restrictive policies regarding foreign access to Tibet.

This latest development marks an escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two nations, underscoring ongoing disputes related to Tibet, which remains a sensitive subject in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

