Diplomatic Tensions Over Greenland Ownership

UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves calls for de-escalation regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to purchase Greenland. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Reeves emphasized that the island's future should be determined by its own people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant diplomatic development, Britain's Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has emphasized the necessity of de-escalating tensions surrounding Greenland. The island has recently been in the spotlight due to U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion of American ownership.

Addressing the issue at a Bloomberg event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Reeves stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution. "We absolutely want to de-escalate," she remarked, highlighting the sensitivity of the situation.

Reeves further asserted that the destiny of Greenland should rest in the hands of its inhabitants. Her comments suggest an appeal for diplomatic dialogue and respect for Greenland's autonomy amidst growing international interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

