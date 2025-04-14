Left Menu

Cambodia's Controversial Deportations Highlight Taiwan-China Tensions

Cambodia has deported numerous Taiwanese citizens to China following their arrests for telecom fraud, sparking protests from Taiwan's foreign ministry. Cambodia acted at China's request, preceding President Xi Jinping's visit. This move underscores strained Taiwan-China relations and Cambodia's close ties with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 14-04-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 13:04 IST
Cambodia's Controversial Deportations Highlight Taiwan-China Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Cambodia has deported an unspecified number of Taiwanese citizens to China after their involvement in telecom fraud, the Taiwanese foreign ministry reported on Monday. This action comes shortly before President Xi Jinping's scheduled visit to the country.

The Taiwanese ministry expressed its frustration, stating that Cambodian authorities, under Chinese pressure, failed to disclose a comprehensive list of deported Taiwanese nationals. Despite continuing efforts, the Taiwanese government seeks transparency and expresses grave concern over the issue.

This episode marks another instance of Taiwan's nationals being deported from countries like Cambodia, in alignment with China's diplomatic stance regarding Taiwan. President Xi's Southeast Asian tour, including visits to Cambodia and Malaysia, further illustrates China's substantive influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025