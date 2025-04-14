Cambodia's Controversial Deportations Highlight Taiwan-China Tensions

Cambodia has deported an unspecified number of Taiwanese citizens to China after their involvement in telecom fraud, the Taiwanese foreign ministry reported on Monday. This action comes shortly before President Xi Jinping's scheduled visit to the country.

The Taiwanese ministry expressed its frustration, stating that Cambodian authorities, under Chinese pressure, failed to disclose a comprehensive list of deported Taiwanese nationals. Despite continuing efforts, the Taiwanese government seeks transparency and expresses grave concern over the issue.

This episode marks another instance of Taiwan's nationals being deported from countries like Cambodia, in alignment with China's diplomatic stance regarding Taiwan. President Xi's Southeast Asian tour, including visits to Cambodia and Malaysia, further illustrates China's substantive influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)