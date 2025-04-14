Left Menu

Mystery Guerrilla Group Claims Explosive Acts in Greece

Greek police investigate a potential new guerrilla group after claims of responsibility for bombings. The group cites underinvestment in rail safety and solidarity with Palestinians as motives. The events have reignited concerns over political violence in Greece, which has a history of such activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 14-04-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 13:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

The Greek anti-terrorism unit is probing what appears to be an obscure guerrilla group following its claims of responsibility for recent bombings. This group, identified as the Revolutionary Class Self-defence, declared its culpability for a blast at Hellenic Train, attributing their actions to safety concerns and cost-cutting measures.

Hellenic Train, which operates under Italy's Ferrovie dello Stato, has faced scrutiny since its privatization amid Greece's financial struggles between 2009 and 2018. Although the blast only resulted in minor damage and no injuries, the event has drawn attention to issues within the railway's operation.

The group further claimed accountability for an attack on Athens' labour ministry, indicating their actions were in support of Palestinians amidst conflict in Gaza. The police remain cautious, considering possible ties to former anarchist factions known for their history of politically motivated violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

