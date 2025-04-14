Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi Arrested in Belgium
Mehul Choksi, involved in India's largest bank fraud, has been arrested in Belgium. Despite extradition requests, Choksi is likely to contest on medical grounds. The case ties back to alleged fraudulent activities causing massive losses to Punjab National Bank and involves other figures like Nirav Modi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 13:36 IST
Fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi has been apprehended in Belgium, as confirmed by India's Enforcement Directorate. This arrest comes seven years after details of his involvement in a significant bank fraud first came to light.
The Indian government had previously requested Choksi's extradition, though he may contest it on medical grounds.
The case revolves around a $1.8 billion fraud at Punjab National Bank, involving alleged transactions by Choksi, his nephew Nirav Modi, and others. Choksi continues to deny any wrongdoing, even as his legal team prepares to fight the extradition, citing health reasons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
