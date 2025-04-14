Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi Arrested in Belgium

Fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi has been apprehended in Belgium, as confirmed by India's Enforcement Directorate. This arrest comes seven years after details of his involvement in a significant bank fraud first came to light.

The Indian government had previously requested Choksi's extradition, though he may contest it on medical grounds.

The case revolves around a $1.8 billion fraud at Punjab National Bank, involving alleged transactions by Choksi, his nephew Nirav Modi, and others. Choksi continues to deny any wrongdoing, even as his legal team prepares to fight the extradition, citing health reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)