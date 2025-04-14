Left Menu

Bengaluru and Delhi Residents Arrested for High-Value House Theft

Two individuals from Delhi and Bengaluru were apprehended by Panangad police in connection with a Rs 2 lakh house theft in Kerala. Hibisul, with a past case in Alappuzha, and Rafiqul allegedly targeted unoccupied homes using a motorized cycle. The duo is now in judicial custody.

Two individuals, a native of Delhi and a resident of Bengaluru, have been taken into custody by the Panangad police concerning a significant house break-in and theft, authorities announced on Monday.

Hibisul, aged 22, from New Delhi and Mohammed Rafiqul, aged 25, from Bengaluru, are accused of breaking into a house by unlocking the upper floor and stealing valuables estimated at nearly Rs 2 lakh. Items taken included a television, decorative lamps, utensils, appliances, and an inverter battery.

The suspects reportedly selected empty houses during daylight under the guise of collecting scrap and returned at night to execute their thefts, employing a motorized cycle for transportation. A special investigation team, led by Ernakulam ACP Rajkumar, successfully captured the suspects, who are now remanded to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

