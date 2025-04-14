Tulip Siddiq Denies Corruption Allegations Amid Political Turmoil

Labour Party MP Tulip Siddiq has strongly refuted corruption allegations after it was reported that an arrest warrant has been issued by Dhaka's Anti-Corruption Commission. Siddiq, the niece of Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, stepped down as UK treasury minister earlier this year amid concerns over her family ties.

Siddiq's spokesperson called the accusations "completely false" and claimed the Anti-Corruption Commission has failed to communicate directly with Siddiq or her lawyers. The allegations reportedly involve wrongful acquisition of a land plot in Dhaka, which Siddiq denies ever owning or influencing its allocation.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer credited Siddiq for her contributions within the treasury, highlighting her work on financial inclusion. With no formal extradition treaty between the UK and Bangladesh, the situation remains uncertain as further steps are considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)