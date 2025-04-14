Akhilesh Yadav Highlights Ambedkar's Legacy on Birth Anniversary
On Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the Constitution as Babasaheb's gift, urging people to unite under the 'PDA' movement to preserve it. Yadav highlighted Ambedkar's struggle for social justice and empowerment of backward classes, Dalit, and minorities.
On the occasion of Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, praised the Constitution, crafted by Babasaheb, as a vital gift to the nation. He stated that as long as it remains safeguarded, the rights of the populace will be protected.
Yadav urged for unity to strengthen the 'PDA' movement, which focuses on the alliance of backward classes, Dalit, and minorities, to secure the Constitution. He emphasized the need for social justice and the empowerment of these groups to challenge oppressive forces.
Remembering Ambedkar as a key figure for the empowerment of Scheduled Castes and his crucial role in drafting the Constitution, Yadav celebrated his legacy, urging the continuation of his fight against inequality and for self-respect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
