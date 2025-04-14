Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Act

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has condemned the backlash against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, labeling it a 'communal attack' on necessary constitutional reform. He criticized the protesters for their 'famine of facts' and inadequate arguments during the legislative discussions in Parliament.

Naqvi, a former minority affairs minister, described the act as a 'surgical strike' aimed at ending systematic exploitation while addressing the grievances of the appeasement community. According to him, the law is not intended to target any specific religion, but rather to benefit the country by ensuring faith protection and Waqf system reform.

The BJP leader emphasized that the amendment intends to resolve existing confusion, contradictions, and conflicts within the Waqf system, paving the way for comprehensive reform and empowerment. Naqvi accused those opposing the amendments of creating public disturbances due to lack of substantial arguments during parliamentary debates.

