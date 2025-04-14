Attack on Jain Monks Sparks Outrage in Madhya Pradesh

Six individuals, including a minor, have been arrested in Singoli, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly attacking three Jain monks. The incident unfolded on the night between Sunday and Monday when the monks reportedly declined to give the assailants money.

Identified as Ganpat Nayak, Gopal Bhoe, Kanhaiya Lal, Raju Bhoe, Babu Sharma, and a minor from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, the suspects approached the monks after consuming alcohol. The confrontation occurred at a Hanuman temple where the monks were resting.

Suffering head and back injuries, the monks, honoring religious customs, deferred medical treatment until sunrise. The attack has sparked a bandh in Singoli, with local shops closing as the Jain community protests the violence. Authorities have charged the assailants under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)