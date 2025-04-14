Left Menu

Attack on Jain Monks Sparks Outrage in Madhya Pradesh

Six individuals, including a minor, were arrested for allegedly assaulting three Jain monks in Singoli, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred after the monks refused to give money to the assailants. The affected monks were later treated at a Jain community medical facility. The attack prompted local protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neemuch | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Six individuals, including a minor, have been arrested in Singoli, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly attacking three Jain monks. The incident unfolded on the night between Sunday and Monday when the monks reportedly declined to give the assailants money.

Identified as Ganpat Nayak, Gopal Bhoe, Kanhaiya Lal, Raju Bhoe, Babu Sharma, and a minor from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, the suspects approached the monks after consuming alcohol. The confrontation occurred at a Hanuman temple where the monks were resting.

Suffering head and back injuries, the monks, honoring religious customs, deferred medical treatment until sunrise. The attack has sparked a bandh in Singoli, with local shops closing as the Jain community protests the violence. Authorities have charged the assailants under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

