Telecom Heist: Delhi Police Dismantles Multi-State Gang Stealing Essential Equipment

Delhi Police have dismantled a multi-state gang specializing in the theft of remote radio units (RRUs), arresting four members and recovering units worth approximately Rs 48 lakh. These RRUs are vital for telecom services, and their theft can disrupt networks significantly. The investigation is ongoing to identify more associates.

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a multi-state criminal network responsible for stealing remote radio units, a critical device in modern telecom infrastructure, officials announced on Monday.

The extensive police operation led to the arrest of four gang members and the seizure of 12 remote radio units valued at approximately Rs 48 lakh, along with specialized burglary tools and a vehicle. The arrested individuals, all residents of North-East Delhi, have been identified as Samiruddin, Md Zaheem, Zaid, and Md Sultan. One of the accused, Zaheem, has a prior criminal history.

Authorities emphasized that the thefts had the potential to seriously disrupt telecom networks, including critical emergency services. Following a tip-off, law enforcement devoted extensive resources over a week to track the gang across densely populated areas notorious for criminal activity. Despite challenges, the police managed to pinpoint the gang's operations and apprehend the suspects. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover more members of the network.

