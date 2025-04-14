Conspiracy Unmasked: Inside the New Delhi Attack Plans Linked to 26/11 Mastermind

The court proceedings have unveiled a chilling plot masterminded by Tahawwur Hussain Rana, known for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Evidence reveals that New Delhi was marked as a target for attacks similar to the 2008 strikes, extending the conspiracy beyond India's borders.

Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh emphasized during an April 10 hearing that the case concerns national security, necessitating thorough investigation. The necessity for a sustained custodial interrogation of Rana was highlighted, with a focus on confronting Rana with key evidence and tracking the historical context of the conspiracy.

The court ordered that Rana, suffering certain health issues, receive necessary medical examinations every 48 hours to ensure his well-being. The investigation may require his transport to specific locations to reconstruct crime scenes linked to 26/11. Rana, a close associate of David Headley, faces intensive scrutiny after his extradition to India from the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)