Left Menu

Conspiracy Unmasked: Inside the New Delhi Attack Plans Linked to 26/11 Mastermind

A court in India highlights allegations against Tahawwur Hussain Rana, linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, for plotting similar attacks in New Delhi. The investigation involves uncovering deep-rooted conspiracies, requiring sustained interrogation. This involves confronting witnesses and tracing historical events, while ensuring Rana receives proper medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:38 IST
Conspiracy Unmasked: Inside the New Delhi Attack Plans Linked to 26/11 Mastermind
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The court proceedings have unveiled a chilling plot masterminded by Tahawwur Hussain Rana, known for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Evidence reveals that New Delhi was marked as a target for attacks similar to the 2008 strikes, extending the conspiracy beyond India's borders.

Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh emphasized during an April 10 hearing that the case concerns national security, necessitating thorough investigation. The necessity for a sustained custodial interrogation of Rana was highlighted, with a focus on confronting Rana with key evidence and tracking the historical context of the conspiracy.

The court ordered that Rana, suffering certain health issues, receive necessary medical examinations every 48 hours to ensure his well-being. The investigation may require his transport to specific locations to reconstruct crime scenes linked to 26/11. Rana, a close associate of David Headley, faces intensive scrutiny after his extradition to India from the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025