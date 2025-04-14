Left Menu

Smuggling Scheme Foiled: Cocaine Seizure at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Customs seized 785 grams of cocaine worth Rs 7.85 crore from a Ugandan passenger who had ingested the contraband. The passenger was intercepted after displaying signs of anxiety and was later arrested under the NDPS Act. A further investigation is ongoing.

  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Customs officials intercepted a Ugandan passenger on the night of April 9 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Following a thorough interrogation, the man admitted to carrying contraband within his body.

A medical examination revealed the presence of yellow tablets in his stomach, which collectively weighed 785 grams. A white powdery substance discovered within the tablets tested as cocaine.

The drugs, valued at Rs 7.85 crore, were extracted during the medical procedure. The suspect has been detained under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

