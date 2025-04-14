Left Menu

IED Attacks Surge: A Growing Threat in Chhattisgarh

The first quarter of 2025 has seen a surge in IED attacks in Chhattisgarh, with injuries to security personnel rising significantly. The increase presents a challenge as the central government aims to eradicate Naxalites by March 2026. Security forces are advised to exercise caution and use detection tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The number of IED attacks in Chhattisgarh has surged dramatically, with injuries to security personnel increasing nearly fourfold in the first quarter of 2025. The rise poses a significant challenge to the central government's goal of eradicating Naxalites by the deadline of March 2026.

As summer intensifies in the Naxal-affected areas of central India, security agencies are being urged to proceed cautiously on roads and paths to prevent further casualties from these explosive devices. Official data accessed by PTI revealed that 23 IED attacks occurred from January to March, injuring 23 personnel and resulting in the recovery of 201 bombs.

Security forces are facing a critical situation, as the IED remains a significant threat with no foolproof detection technology available. Civilians have also been affected, with casualties reported in recent months. Authorities are emphasizing adherence to patrol protocols and the use of detection tools as they push into core Naxal areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

