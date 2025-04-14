Vuyani Jarana to Lead Startup20 During SA’s G20 Presidency in 2025

In a major boost for South Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Tembisa Ndabeni, has officially announced the appointment of seasoned executive Vuyani Jarana as Chairperson of the Startup20 Engagement Group for South Africa’s Group of Twenty (G20) Presidency. This announcement signals the country’s strategic commitment to driving inclusive innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic transformation on a global scale.

The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday, emphasizing the importance of this role within the broader context of South Africa's leadership of the G20 for the 2024–2025 period. The country assumed the G20 Presidency on 1 December 2024, and its term will continue until 30 November 2025, under the overarching theme: “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability.”

Startup20: A Voice for Entrepreneurs on the Global Stage

The Startup20 Engagement Group is one of the officially recognized G20 Engagement Groups and serves as a vital platform advocating for the needs and interests of startups, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) worldwide. This group plays a key role in formulating and presenting policy recommendations that aim to strengthen the global startup ecosystem, with a specific focus on fostering inclusive and sustainable innovation.

As Chairperson, Jarana will steer the strategic vision and objectives of Startup20 during South Africa’s presidency. His duties will include leading the policy direction of the group, appointing task force chairs, convening high-level national and international meetings, facilitating multi-stakeholder dialogues, and guiding the drafting of the Startup20 Policy Communiqué. This communiqué will directly feed into the official G20 Leaders’ Declaration, thereby shaping global economic policy at the highest level.

Appointment of 22 On Sloane as Country Secretariat

Alongside Jarana’s appointment, Minister Ndabeni also named 22 On Sloane as the official Secretariat for Startup20 South Africa. Located in Johannesburg, 22 On Sloane is Africa’s largest startup campus and a leading force in supporting entrepreneurship across the continent.

The organisation serves as the headquarters for GEN Africa, which operates in 43 African countries, and as the South African base of GEN Global, a network supporting entrepreneurs in 180 countries. In its Secretariat role, 22 On Sloane will provide operational and strategic support for all Startup20 activities during South Africa’s G20 tenure.

This includes managing stakeholder engagements, coordinating task force functions, enabling international collaboration, drafting policy documents, and organizing events aligned with the Startup20 agenda. Additionally, the organization will lead policy consultations and public-private dialogues aimed at embedding Africa’s entrepreneurial perspectives within the global G20 policy framework.

Vuyani Jarana: A Proven Leader in Innovation and Transformation

Jarana’s appointment has been widely welcomed, given his extensive experience and transformational leadership track record. With over 25 years in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, Jarana is no stranger to leading complex organizations through innovation and strategic change.

He previously held the positions of Group Chief Operating Officer and CEO of Vodacom Business, where he was instrumental in driving digital transformation initiatives. His role as CEO of South African Airways (SAA) saw him undertaking a challenging restructuring program to stabilize the national carrier.

Currently, Jarana serves as the Founder and CEO of Ilitha Telecommunications, a company focused on delivering high-speed, affordable broadband connectivity to underserved peri-urban and rural areas in South Africa. He is also the Chairperson of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)—a key institution at the forefront of South Africa’s science, technology, and innovation agenda.

Minister Ndabeni praised Jarana’s wealth of expertise, saying:

“His extensive experience and expertise will be invaluable in driving our efforts to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in Africa. He is a respected and seasoned business leader whom I am confident will lead the Startup20 Engagement Group with dedication and focus, ensuring that this serves as a legacy for our country and the ecosystem.”

A Legacy Moment for South Africa’s Innovation Ecosystem

As South Africa steers the G20 for the next year, the appointment of high-caliber leaders like Vuyani Jarana and strategic institutions like 22 On Sloane reflects a strong resolve to place innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable development at the heart of the global agenda.

With the world's attention turned toward the G20, South Africa now has a critical opportunity to elevate African entrepreneurship, shape progressive policy, and create a supportive environment for startups and MSMEs to thrive.

This bold move not only underscores South Africa’s leadership in the global innovation arena but also sets the stage for long-term socio-economic transformation powered by startups and grassroots innovators.