Five Arrested in Vikaspuri Betting Racket Bust
Five individuals were arrested for allegedly operating an online betting racket in Vikaspuri. Bets worth Rs 28 lakh were placed on IPL matches. The suspects were caught during a raid and are accused of using software to manage betting odds.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a major breakthrough, five individuals were apprehended for allegedly orchestrating an online betting racket from a flat in Vikaspuri while betting high stakes on the IPL matches.
The Delhi police, during a strategic raid on the premises, detained the suspects who were embroiled in high-value betting activities.
The masterminds behind the operation have been identified as Youdhvir, Vikas Girsa, Sukesh, Mohit Shakya, and Mandeep Girsa. The authorities seized crucial equipment allegedly used to facilitate their illicit activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tarn Taran Police Strike: Cross-Border Drug Network Busted
Punjab Police Busts Trans-Border Drug Ring
Gelatin sticks trigger blast at mosque in Maharashtra's Beed district, no casualty; 2 persons apprehended: Police.
Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants in East Delhi
Pat Cummins Leads Sunrisers Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025