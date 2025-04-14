Five Arrested in Vikaspuri Betting Racket Bust

In a major breakthrough, five individuals were apprehended for allegedly orchestrating an online betting racket from a flat in Vikaspuri while betting high stakes on the IPL matches.

The Delhi police, during a strategic raid on the premises, detained the suspects who were embroiled in high-value betting activities.

The masterminds behind the operation have been identified as Youdhvir, Vikas Girsa, Sukesh, Mohit Shakya, and Mandeep Girsa. The authorities seized crucial equipment allegedly used to facilitate their illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)