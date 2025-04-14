Significant Arrest: Seven Naxalites Nabbed in Chhattisgarh

In a significant crackdown, law enforcement agencies arrested seven Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Police confirmed the arrests took place on Monday, involving strategic operations in two different locations.

The first operation led to the capture of six lower-level Naxal cadres from the forests adjacent to Daler village, under the jurisdiction of Bhairamgarh police. A separate raid near Bechapal village in the Mirtur police station area netted another member of the group.

Joint teams, comprising the District Reserve Guard, Chhattisgarh Armed Force, and local police forces, were instrumental in these operations. Authorities seized a tiffin bomb, gelatin sticks, cordex wire, detonators, electric wire, and digging tools, believed to be intended for subversive activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)