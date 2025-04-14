Left Menu

Significant Arrest: Seven Naxalites Nabbed in Chhattisgarh

Seven Naxalites were arrested in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, by joint operations by the District Reserve Guard, Chhattisgarh Armed Force, and local police. Six were caught near Daler village and one near Bechapal. Authorities seized explosives and other items linked to Naxalite activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, law enforcement agencies arrested seven Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Police confirmed the arrests took place on Monday, involving strategic operations in two different locations.

The first operation led to the capture of six lower-level Naxal cadres from the forests adjacent to Daler village, under the jurisdiction of Bhairamgarh police. A separate raid near Bechapal village in the Mirtur police station area netted another member of the group.

Joint teams, comprising the District Reserve Guard, Chhattisgarh Armed Force, and local police forces, were instrumental in these operations. Authorities seized a tiffin bomb, gelatin sticks, cordex wire, detonators, electric wire, and digging tools, believed to be intended for subversive activities.

