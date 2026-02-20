Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Scaffolding Collapse Claims Life

A construction worker died and another was injured after scaffolding at a house construction site in Sarfabad village collapsed. Mohit Pal succumbed to his injuries while Jeetu remains in hospital. This incident follows a similar tragedy on February 8 in Noida's Sector 144.

Updated: 20-02-2026 21:21 IST
A tragic accident unfolded at a construction site in Sarfabad village on Friday when scaffolding allegedly collapsed, leading to the death of laborer Mohit Pal and injuring another named Jeetu. Police were alerted via Dial-112 and promptly arrived at the scene from Sector 113 police station.

The victims, identified as Mohit Pal from Hardoi and Jeetu from Rajasthan, resided in Sector 113. The collapse reportedly occurred when the shuttering of the unfinished structure gave way. Both workers were taken to a nearby hospital, where Mohit succumbed to his injuries. Jeetu is currently undergoing treatment, as police confirmed.

Authorities have informed the family of the deceased, and a post-mortem is scheduled after preliminary legal proceedings. This incident echoes a similar collapse that resulted in fatalities in February at another Noida construction site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

