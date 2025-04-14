Kalraj Mishra Defends Waqf Legislation Amid Political Protests

Kalraj Mishra, the former governor of Rajasthan, took a stand in support of the Waqf legislation, amid a backdrop of violent protests, which he deemed politically motivated.

Speaking at the Marwari Dharamshala, Mishra clarified that the Waqf bill, now a law after substantial parliamentary debate, must be implemented nationwide. He assured that the legislation does not aim to seize land or target religious sites but focuses on regulating Waqf properties for the benefit of the Muslim community. The law includes provisions for financial audits and asset assessments.

Mishra condemned the violent nature of the protests and criticized political influences fueling the agitation. He also objected to controversial remarks by Samajwadi Party's Ramji Lal Suman regarding historical figures and voiced support for peaceful protests, urging against violence, as demonstrated by the Karni Sena's reaction to the comments.

