Left Menu

Major Bust: STF Cracks Multi-State Cannabis Smuggling Network

The Special Task Force (STF) and local police in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, dismantled an inter-state cannabis smuggling operation, arresting three individuals and seizing over a quintal of cannabis. The accused sourced the drug from Guwahati and used concealed container trucks for interstate transport. Authorities are investigating further under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:13 IST
Major Bust: STF Cracks Multi-State Cannabis Smuggling Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) and local police in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar have dismantled a major inter-state 'ganja' smuggling racket. Authorities on Monday announced the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of more than one quintal of contraband.

The operation unfolded when police intercepted a container truck in the Kasya area, leading to the discovery of cannabis worth approximately Rs 72 lakh. Those apprehended include Ajay Yadav from Mau district and Vipin Kumar Pal and Suhail Khan from Etawah district. During initial questioning, the accused admitted to their roles in an organized operation.

The smuggling gang sourced 'ganja' from Guwahati, employing hidden compartments within containers to evade security checks. This bust has prompted police to pursue an extensive investigation, with a case filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025