Major Bust: STF Cracks Multi-State Cannabis Smuggling Network

In a significant breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) and local police in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar have dismantled a major inter-state 'ganja' smuggling racket. Authorities on Monday announced the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of more than one quintal of contraband.

The operation unfolded when police intercepted a container truck in the Kasya area, leading to the discovery of cannabis worth approximately Rs 72 lakh. Those apprehended include Ajay Yadav from Mau district and Vipin Kumar Pal and Suhail Khan from Etawah district. During initial questioning, the accused admitted to their roles in an organized operation.

The smuggling gang sourced 'ganja' from Guwahati, employing hidden compartments within containers to evade security checks. This bust has prompted police to pursue an extensive investigation, with a case filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

