New Lucknow CAT Building Inaugurated After 38 Years, Marks Major Milestone in Judicial Infrastructure

In a landmark development that underlines the Centre’s commitment to institutional reform and judicial accessibility, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Lucknow bench, established in 1987, has finally received its own dedicated office building. The new premises, inaugurated today by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, comes nearly four decades after the bench began functioning — until now, from rented accommodations.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the Gomti Nagar area of the city, where the newly constructed CAT building has been developed with an investment of approximately ₹25 crore. The entire cost has been borne by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which oversees the administrative functioning of CAT and falls under the charge of Dr. Jitendra Singh.

This strategic move was especially significant as it coincided with Ambedkar Jayanti, commemorating Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and a towering symbol of justice, equality, and empowerment. The event served not only as a tribute to his enduring legacy but also as a reaffirmation of the government’s resolve to make justice more accessible and people-centric.

A Monumental Shift in Infrastructure

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted that the Lucknow bench had been operational since 1987 but had never had a permanent infrastructure of its own. “This new building is more than just bricks and mortar — it’s a symbol of how far we have come under a collaborative and dynamic Centre-State model,” said the Minister. He credited the double-engine government model led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh for making this long-awaited project a reality.

Dr. Singh emphasized that the construction of the new CAT building is not just about infrastructure but reflects the Centre’s broader commitment to good governance, transparency, and administrative reforms.

Ensuring Justice at the Doorstep

Established in 1985 to adjudicate disputes and complaints of central government employees regarding recruitment and service conditions, CAT has played a crucial role in streamlining service-related justice in India. The Tribunal currently has benches across the country, but many, including Lucknow’s, have been functioning from temporary or rented premises.

According to Dr. Singh, the CAT has disposed of over 8.88 lakh cases out of nearly 9.6 lakh filed since its inception — reflecting a disposal rate of approximately 93%, one of the highest in any Indian quasi-judicial forum. He further noted that the Tribunal has consistently upheld principles of affordable and efficient justice, with a nominal filing fee of just ₹50 and a system that permits litigants to present their own cases without the mandatory involvement of legal counsel.

“This is justice at the doorstep, truly aligned with the vision of inclusive governance,” the Minister added.

A Boost to Judicial Confidence

Dr. Jitendra Singh also noted the Tribunal’s growing judicial credibility, highlighting that a significant number of its verdicts have been upheld by both the High Courts and the Supreme Court of India. This, he said, reflects the Tribunal’s legal integrity and the faith reposed in it by litigants and legal experts alike.

The new building in Lucknow is designed to support a professional and dignified environment for judicial proceedings, equipped with modern facilities and infrastructure that will improve efficiency for both legal professionals and litigants. “The architectural design and the ambience will create an atmosphere conducive to fair and expeditious adjudication,” said Singh.

Symbol of Progress and Reform

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who shared the dais with Dr. Singh, lauded the Centre’s proactive efforts to modernize the justice delivery system and reiterated his government’s commitment to creating a robust institutional infrastructure in the state. “This initiative will benefit not just the capital, but the entire state, by offering quicker and more transparent resolution of service matters,” said Adityanath.

The Chief Minister also expressed hope that similar initiatives would follow in other parts of Uttar Pradesh, further enhancing access to justice for government employees and the general public alike.

A Testament to Centre-State Synergy

The new CAT building in Lucknow stands as a powerful symbol of Centre-State synergy, reflecting the Modi government’s approach to cooperative federalism and developmental push through infrastructural empowerment. It underscores the shift from temporary solutions to sustainable, long-term governance strategies that prioritize public welfare and systemic efficiency.

As judicial work commences from this new, state-of-the-art facility, the occasion marks not just the completion of a long-pending project but also a renewed commitment to ensuring that India’s administrative justice system is inclusive, modern, and robust.