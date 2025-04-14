Tragic Roadside Accident Claims Lives on Saharanpur-Karnal Highway

A horrifying accident claimed the lives of a woman and her son as a speeding truck lost control and overturned on the Saharanpur-Karnal Highway. The incident occurred while they were pausing for a drink near a roadside juice vendor.

The Station House Officer of the Adarsh Mandi police station, Rajendra Giri, reported that emergency personnel rushed to the scene immediately upon notification. Despite efforts, the victims—identified as Kailasho, aged 45, and her 25-year-old son, Umang—were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Following the accident, the truck's driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Police have since seized the truck and sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations. A legal case has been logged, and efforts to track down the driver are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)