In a tragic escalation of conflict, two Russian ballistic missiles struck the Ukrainian city of Sumy, resulting in the deaths of 35 people and injuring 117, according to officials. The devastating attack drew widespread condemnation from international leaders, including a call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a robust global response against Moscow.

Moscow claimed that the missiles targeted a meeting between Ukrainian officers and Western colleagues, but failed to provide any evidence of Western involvement. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, amid ongoing efforts to end the war, expressed dismay over the strike, describing it as a 'horrible mistake'.

The incident has further strained Russia-Western relations, with Ukraine's leadership urging stronger international intervention, particularly from the United States, to protect its airspace. As tensions rise, Zelenskiy extended an invitation to Trump to witness the devastation firsthand, emphasizing the critical need for global solidarity and peacekeeping efforts.

