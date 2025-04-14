Lesotho's Digital Leap: Starlink's New Satellite Network Licence Amid Controversy

Elon Musk's Starlink has been granted a licence to operate its satellite network in Lesotho, marking a significant step in the country's digital evolution. The Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) announced the 10-year licence approval on Monday, highlighting its commitment to fostering competitive and innovative communications sectors.

This development occurs as Lesotho seeks to negotiate trade tariffs with the United States after being hit with a 50% tariff under U.S. President Donald Trump's recent policy targets. Lesotho's foreign minister, Lejone Mpotjoane, criticized an earlier Trump remark about the country as 'quite insulting.'

Despite the licence's promise, Starlink's approval faced criticism, particularly from civil society groups like SECTION 2. Opponents cite concerns over the foreign ownership of Starlink Lesotho and potential implications for local stakeholder interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)