Lesotho's Digital Leap: Starlink's New Satellite Network Licence Amid Controversy

Lesotho has granted Starlink a 10-year licence to provide satellite internet, a move hailed as crucial for the nation's digital transformation. However, the decision faced opposition due to Starlink Lesotho being entirely foreign-owned, raising concerns about local participation and national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk's Starlink has been granted a licence to operate its satellite network in Lesotho, marking a significant step in the country's digital evolution. The Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) announced the 10-year licence approval on Monday, highlighting its commitment to fostering competitive and innovative communications sectors.

This development occurs as Lesotho seeks to negotiate trade tariffs with the United States after being hit with a 50% tariff under U.S. President Donald Trump's recent policy targets. Lesotho's foreign minister, Lejone Mpotjoane, criticized an earlier Trump remark about the country as 'quite insulting.'

Despite the licence's promise, Starlink's approval faced criticism, particularly from civil society groups like SECTION 2. Opponents cite concerns over the foreign ownership of Starlink Lesotho and potential implications for local stakeholder interests.

