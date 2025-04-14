Left Menu

Intruder Arrested at UnitedHealthcare HQ: No Public Threat Confirmed

An individual was arrested near UnitedHealthcare's headquarters after being reported as an intruder. The arrest took place months after the company's CEO was killed, but authorities assured there was no threat to the public. The suspect was detained without incident in Minnetonka.

Minnetonka | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:14 IST
An alleged intruder was apprehended near the headquarters of UnitedHealthcare, authorities revealed on Monday. The arrest follows several months after the company's CEO's death had gripped the headlines. Minnetonka Police confirmed the incident took place without any threats to the public.

In a swift operation, Minneapolis suburb police identified and arrested a suspect outside UnitedHealthcare's corporate premises. This development prompted increased police activity in the area, a fact first communicated through a Minnetonka Police Department tweet sent just before 11:30 am.

Later communications confirmed the suspect's peaceful detention, reassuring the public with a statement that emphasized no current danger existed. Officials are continuing to ensure the security of the premises as they clear the scene.

