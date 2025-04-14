Intruder Arrested at UnitedHealthcare HQ: No Public Threat Confirmed

An alleged intruder was apprehended near the headquarters of UnitedHealthcare, authorities revealed on Monday. The arrest follows several months after the company's CEO's death had gripped the headlines. Minnetonka Police confirmed the incident took place without any threats to the public.

In a swift operation, Minneapolis suburb police identified and arrested a suspect outside UnitedHealthcare's corporate premises. This development prompted increased police activity in the area, a fact first communicated through a Minnetonka Police Department tweet sent just before 11:30 am.

Later communications confirmed the suspect's peaceful detention, reassuring the public with a statement that emphasized no current danger existed. Officials are continuing to ensure the security of the premises as they clear the scene.

