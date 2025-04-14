Trump's Controversial Deportation Proposal Faces Scrutiny

U.S. President Donald Trump has stirred controversy with his proposal to deport U.S. citizens found guilty of violent crimes to El Salvador.

Speaking at the White House alongside Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, Trump emphasized his commitment to legal compliance while pursuing this contentious idea, which has drawn criticism from civil rights advocates who label it unconstitutional.

The proposal builds on existing U.S.-El Salvador agreements but raises questions about due process and legal feasibility amid ongoing judicial challenges.

