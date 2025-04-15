Diplomatic Standoff: The Case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele showed no intention of facilitating the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a deported man at the center of a diplomatic debate, during a White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Abrego Garcia's return is blocked by both countries amidst gang affiliation claims.

The Trump administration maintains that Abrego Garcia is a member of the MS-13 gang, supporting its decision not to repatriate him. Courts have ordered his return, but legal complexities and diplomatic disagreements continue, with Bukele deflecting responsibility back to the U.S.

Public concern mounts as rights groups and Abrego Garcia's family urge his return, arguing a lack of credible evidence linking him to criminal activity. Despite judicial orders, the dispute exemplifies broader tensions in U.S. immigration policy under Trump's administration.

