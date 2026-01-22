Left Menu

Trump's Greenland Deal Vision: A Long-Term Agreement Unfolds

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the intention for a long-term framework deal with Greenland on CNBC. Despite past threats of tariffs, Trump reassures that the complexities of the agreement will be explained eventually. A resolution to the previous dispute seems imminent as Trump describes the deal as 'forever'.

Updated: 22-01-2026 01:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 01:54 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on CNBC his plan for a long-term framework agreement with Greenland. The announcement came after Trump withdrew earlier threats of tariffs aimed at securing Greenland through leverage.

In his interview, Trump described the deal as 'complex', suggesting details would be disclosed over time. His administration appears to be focused on a sustainable resolution.

Declaring the agreement as 'forever,' Trump aims to ease tensions and finalize the deal, signaling an end to previous disputes over the territory.

