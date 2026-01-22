Trump's Greenland Deal Vision: A Long-Term Agreement Unfolds

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on CNBC his plan for a long-term framework agreement with Greenland. The announcement came after Trump withdrew earlier threats of tariffs aimed at securing Greenland through leverage.

In his interview, Trump described the deal as 'complex', suggesting details would be disclosed over time. His administration appears to be focused on a sustainable resolution.

Declaring the agreement as 'forever,' Trump aims to ease tensions and finalize the deal, signaling an end to previous disputes over the territory.