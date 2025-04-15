Global Unrest: Incidents Shaping Today's World

In Dominican Republic's capital, the collapse of a nightclub roof has tragically claimed 231 lives, with legal actions already underway against the club's owners. The incident cast a shadow over the usual Holy Week festivity, leading to the cancellation of events and strict beach party bans.

Efforts to revive the Gaza ceasefire faltered in Cairo, as Hamas maintained its standpoint against any ceasefire void of ending Gaza's conflict. Egypt and Palestinian sources reported no progress, highlighting the perennial challenge of brokering peace amid entrenched positions.

In the US, President Donald Trump's comments on deporting citizens to Salvadoran prisons sparked controversy, challenging legal norms and civil rights. Meanwhile, a visit by President Xi Jinping to Hanoi resulted in stronger Sino-Vietnam trade ties despite US tariff pressures.

