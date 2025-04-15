Kato Sets Sights on International Finance Talks

Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato announced plans to participate in the upcoming spring meetings hosted by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington next week.

In an effort to strengthen international relations, Kato is also seeking to arrange bilateral discussions with finance counterparts from various countries, including a potential visit to the United States.

This potential visit is contingent upon receiving the necessary approval from Japan's parliament, underscoring the formalities involved in such high-level international engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)