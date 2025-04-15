Kato Sets Sights on International Finance Talks
Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato plans to attend the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington. He aims to hold bilateral talks with other countries, including the U.S., pending parliamentary approval.
Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato announced plans to participate in the upcoming spring meetings hosted by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington next week.
In an effort to strengthen international relations, Kato is also seeking to arrange bilateral discussions with finance counterparts from various countries, including a potential visit to the United States.
This potential visit is contingent upon receiving the necessary approval from Japan's parliament, underscoring the formalities involved in such high-level international engagements.
