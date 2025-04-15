Left Menu

Kato Sets Sights on International Finance Talks

Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato plans to attend the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington. He aims to hold bilateral talks with other countries, including the U.S., pending parliamentary approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 15-04-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 05:24 IST
Kato Sets Sights on International Finance Talks
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato announced plans to participate in the upcoming spring meetings hosted by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington next week.

In an effort to strengthen international relations, Kato is also seeking to arrange bilateral discussions with finance counterparts from various countries, including a potential visit to the United States.

This potential visit is contingent upon receiving the necessary approval from Japan's parliament, underscoring the formalities involved in such high-level international engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025