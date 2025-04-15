Left Menu

Arson Attack on Governor Shapiro's Residence Sparks Investigation

Cody Balmer, 38, is charged with arson and attempted murder for attacking Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro's residence with homemade Molotov cocktails. The incident took place while Shapiro's family was celebrating Passover. No injuries were reported, and authorities are investigating possible antisemitic motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 05:55 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 05:55 IST
Arson Attack on Governor Shapiro's Residence Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The residence of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was the target of a shocking arson attack over the weekend. The suspect, 38-year-old Cody Balmer, allegedly harbored hatred toward the governor and confessed to using homemade Molotov cocktails in the attack. Fortunately, no one was harmed during the incident.

According to police reports, Balmer entered the governor's property equipped with beer bottles filled with gasoline from a lawnmower. He breached the mansion by smashing a window and ignited the dining room, leaving behind significant damage as seen in photographs.

The judiciary has charged Balmer with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, burglary, and terrorism intended to influence government activities. The investigation, aided by federal authorities, is exploring whether religious bias played a role in the attack, as Shapiro's family was celebrating Passover at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025