Arson Attack on Governor Shapiro's Residence Sparks Investigation
Cody Balmer, 38, is charged with arson and attempted murder for attacking Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro's residence with homemade Molotov cocktails. The incident took place while Shapiro's family was celebrating Passover. No injuries were reported, and authorities are investigating possible antisemitic motives.
The residence of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was the target of a shocking arson attack over the weekend. The suspect, 38-year-old Cody Balmer, allegedly harbored hatred toward the governor and confessed to using homemade Molotov cocktails in the attack. Fortunately, no one was harmed during the incident.
According to police reports, Balmer entered the governor's property equipped with beer bottles filled with gasoline from a lawnmower. He breached the mansion by smashing a window and ignited the dining room, leaving behind significant damage as seen in photographs.
The judiciary has charged Balmer with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, burglary, and terrorism intended to influence government activities. The investigation, aided by federal authorities, is exploring whether religious bias played a role in the attack, as Shapiro's family was celebrating Passover at the time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
