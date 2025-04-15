Govt Unveils $100M Investment to Build New School and Classrooms

In a significant move to support growing student populations and enhance the quality of education facilities across New Zealand, the Government has announced the delivery of a new school and dozens of new classrooms throughout Auckland and the Kaupapa Māori Education network. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to provide warm, safe, and modern learning environments while achieving greater efficiency in the school property delivery system.

$100 Million Reinvested Through Cost-Saving Measures

Education Minister Erica Stanford confirmed that a total of $100 million has been unlocked for reinvestment in high-growth areas through a combination of improved efficiency, better planning, and standardised construction designs.

"Through our decisive action to improve efficiency and performance in school property delivery, we have freed up significant funding that will now be directed to the regions that need it most," said Minister Stanford.

According to the Minister, the Government has successfully increased the use of standardised and repeatable school building designs by 35 per cent, resulting in a 28 per cent reduction in the average price per classroom. These savings have allowed the delivery of an additional 67 teaching spaces, particularly targeting Auckland and key areas within the Kaupapa Māori Education network.

New School and Major Expansions for Auckland

Among the flagship developments in Auckland is the construction of a brand-new primary school in Massey, designed to accommodate up to 600 students. The facility will also include two dedicated satellite learning support spaces for Arohanui School, ensuring inclusive education for students with additional needs.

Other significant Auckland-based projects include:

An 18-classroom expansion at Ormiston Senior College, which will feature new administration areas and an extended staff room to support the growing school population.

A two-storey block of ten modern classrooms at Scott Point Primary School, addressing demand in the fast-developing Hobsonville area.

Strengthening Kaupapa Māori Education Infrastructure

The Government is also focused on strengthening the infrastructure of the Kaupapa Māori Education network, with several schools set to receive much-needed upgrades and new facilities. These include:

Two new classrooms for Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Koutu in Rotorua.

A new permanent site, along with four senior school classrooms, for Te Kura Kaupapa o Hawaiki Hou in Gisborne. This marks a major milestone, as the school has operated from an unsuitable leased facility for the past seven years.

Three additional classrooms for Manutuke School in Gisborne.

Two new classrooms for Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Whakarewa I Te Reo Ki Tuwharetoa in Taupō.

“These projects are not just about bricks and mortar,” Minister Stanford said. “They’re about recognising the importance of culturally grounded education and providing equitable access to quality facilities for all students.”

Construction to Begin Soon

Detailed planning for all projects is already underway, with construction scheduled to begin shortly. The Ministry of Education is working closely with local school boards, communities, and construction partners to ensure the projects are delivered on time and within budget.

"Our priority is to get these projects completed as quickly and efficiently as possible so that students, teachers, and communities can benefit sooner," Minister Stanford emphasized.

A Focus on Equity, Achievement, and Value

The Government’s approach to educational infrastructure reflects a broader commitment to raising student achievement and closing the equity gap across New Zealand. By leveraging modular designs and offsite manufacturing, the Ministry of Education has been able to significantly reduce costs and streamline project timelines.

“This is about future-proofing our education system,” said Minister Stanford. “We want to ensure every child in New Zealand, regardless of their location or background, has access to warm, safe, and inspiring learning environments. That’s how we raise achievement and ensure no one is left behind.”

The announcement has been met with widespread support from school leaders and communities, particularly in high-growth and underserved regions. As demand for school placements continues to rise, this investment is expected to play a key role in meeting the country’s evolving educational needs.