Tragedy in Jodhpur: Family's Dark Night of Desperation

In a shocking incident, a couple in the village of Kolu Pabuji, Phalodi tehsil of Jodhpur district, poisoned, strangled, and slit the wrists and throats of their three children before attempting suicide, police reported on Tuesday.

The distressing event transpired on Monday night, becoming known only when the couple's relatives discovered blood in the courtyard the following morning and alerted authorities.

According to Superintendent Pooja Awana, the tragedy resulted from a domestic argument. Emergency services declared the children dead on arrival at the hospital, while the parents are still receiving medical treatment. Investigations are underway to piece together this tragic sequence of events.

